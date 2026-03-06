Vikings restructure Byron Murphy’s contract

The Vikings have completed a simple restructure to the contract of cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com reports.

The deal will free up $11.32 million in cap space.

He re-signed last March to a three-year, $54 million contract with the team after joining the team in 2023.

Murphy, 28, entered the league as a second-round selection of the Cardinals in the 2019 draft and spent his first four seasons in Arizona.

In 2025, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and totaled 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.