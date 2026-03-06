Sherrone Moore resolves criminal case with plea to two misdemeanors

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, who was abruptly fired for cause in September and later charged with multiple crimes, has resolved the case.

Via Dan Wetzel of ESPN, Moore has agreed to plead no contest to a pair of new misdemeanors in return for a dismissal of the existing charges.

A felony charge of home invasion and misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering have been dropped. They’ll be replaced with pleas of malicious use of a telecommunications device in a domestic relationship and trespassing.

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 14.

In 2024, Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh as the head coach of the Wolverines. Moore’s team had a record of 16-8 in two seasons.