 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sherrone Moore resolves criminal case with plea to two misdemeanors

  
Published March 6, 2026 02:52 PM

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, who was abruptly fired for cause in September and later charged with multiple crimes, has resolved the case.

Via Dan Wetzel of ESPN, Moore has agreed to plead no contest to a pair of new misdemeanors in return for a dismissal of the existing charges.

A felony charge of home invasion and misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering have been dropped. They’ll be replaced with pleas of malicious use of a telecommunications device in a domestic relationship and trespassing.

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 14.

In 2024, Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh as the head coach of the Wolverines. Moore’s team had a record of 16-8 in two seasons.