Texans sign guard Ed Ingram to three-year deal

Texans guard Ed Ingram will remain in Houston rather than testing free agency.

Ingram and the Texans have agreed to a three-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He was slated to become a free agent this week.

The deal is reportedly worth $37.5 million, although there’s no word on how that contract is structured and how much money is guaranteed.

Ingram was a 2022 second-round pick of the Vikings who never quite lived up to expectations in Minnesota, and a year ago he was traded to Houston for a sixth-round pick. He started 14 regular-season games and both postseason games for the Texans last season, and they’ll pencil him in as a starting guard for this season as well.