 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos re-sign No. 3 QB Sam Ehlinger

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:24 AM

The Broncos are keeping their quarterback room intact.

Third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was slated to hit free agency this week, has agreed to a new contract to remain with the Broncos, the Denver Post reports.

It’s a one-year deal that will pay Ehlinger $2 million for the 2026 season.

Ehlinger seems to like it in Denver; he reportedly turned down multiple offers to sign with other teams’ active rosters when he was on the Broncos’ practice squad last season. Both Broncos head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator David Webb have spoken highly of Ehlinger and said they believe Denver is a place where he’ll continue to develop as a quarterback.

Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix is heading into the third year of his rookie contract and backup Jarrett Stidham is in the second year of a two-year he signed last offseason.