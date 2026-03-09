Broncos re-sign No. 3 QB Sam Ehlinger

The Broncos are keeping their quarterback room intact.

Third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was slated to hit free agency this week, has agreed to a new contract to remain with the Broncos, the Denver Post reports.

It’s a one-year deal that will pay Ehlinger $2 million for the 2026 season.

Ehlinger seems to like it in Denver; he reportedly turned down multiple offers to sign with other teams’ active rosters when he was on the Broncos’ practice squad last season. Both Broncos head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator David Webb have spoken highly of Ehlinger and said they believe Denver is a place where he’ll continue to develop as a quarterback.

Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix is heading into the third year of his rookie contract and backup Jarrett Stidham is in the second year of a two-year he signed last offseason.