Quinshon Judkins became an immediate Todd Monken fan

  
Published March 6, 2026 02:30 PM

New coach Todd Monken is making believers with the Browns organization.

Appearing recently on the Downs 2 Business podcast with Colts receiver Josh Downs and former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins had high praise for Monken.

“It’s not what I thought it would have been,” Judkins said. “I say that in a good way. . . . I thought he was going to be like, more so like — because my past coach [Kevin Stefanski], he was like really even-keeled, like super quiet. I thought I was going to get that from Coach Monken, but it wasn’t that. Like, he was like a real player’s coach. Like, you know, like, ‘Give me a hug,’ like all that. So he was just super communicative of what he wanted from the team, what his goal is, what his objective is, what he wants to come in and do. And, you know, he knows exactly what he wants, and he has a vision. And I think that’s what’s important as a head coach, and especially being vocal about it, too. I think that’s what matters.”

Monken joined PFT Live last week in Indianapolis. And we agree with Judkins about Monken. He’s got an authenticity and energy that augments his knowledge of the game. While no coach can win without talent, plenty of talented teams can’t win because of coaching.

If the Browns don’t turn it around, it likely won’t be because of Monken.