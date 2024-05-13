 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett

May 13, 2024 11:54 AM
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Jacoby Brissett edged Joe Flacco in the "Throwbacks" tier, coming in at No. 36 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.
nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
8:00
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
Now Playing
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
10:09
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco
Now Playing
nbc_csu_minshew_240513.jpg
8:12
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 39, Gardner Minshew
Now Playing
nbc_csu_stidham_240513.jpg
7:23
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 40, Jarrett Stidham
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bearsquestions_240508.jpg
7:08
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_49ersquestions_240508.jpg
9:02
Shanahan ‘has final say’ over 49ers roster
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cowboysquestions_240508__509159.jpg
8:00
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkings_240508.jpg
3:04
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eaglesqeustionsv2_240508.jpg
5:06
What happened to Eagles at end of last season?
Now Playing
drake_maye.jpg
7:47
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
Now Playing
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
5:53
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
1:53
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?
Now Playing