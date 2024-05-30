 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

May 30, 2024 12:18 PM
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray lands in the "Solid starter, but..." tier at No. 16 in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, with mechanical flaws among the biggest concerns in the 26-year-old's game.
Up Next
nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
2:05
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
8:06
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brockpurdy_240530.jpg
11:15
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 17, Brock Purdy
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tua_240530.jpg
14:42
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 18, Tua Tagovailoa
Now Playing
nbc_csu_genosmith_240530__428447.jpg
12:40
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 19, Geno Smith
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
10:06
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
Now Playing
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
9:38
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_watson_240528.jpg
11:08
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkings_240528.jpg
3:01
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_simms_russellwilson_240528.jpg
10:28
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 21, Russell Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_csu_fields_240528.jpg
14:03
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 25, Justin Fields
Now Playing
nbc_simms_derekcarr_240528.jpg
9:59
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 22, Derek Carr
Now Playing