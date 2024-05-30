Watch Now
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 17, Brock Purdy
Chris Simms gives Brock Purdy the No. 17 spot on his Top 40 QBs Countdown list, placing the 49er among players in the “Solid starter, but …” tier.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones sits at No. 23 on Chris Simms' 2024 Top 40 QB rankings, dropping in standings from last year, when he landed at No. 11.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Caleb Williams landed in a tier of his own, "The Chosen One," at No. 20 on his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson
Can Deshaun Watson ever regain the mojo he had in Houston? Chris Simms hasn't seen the same instincts since the QB moved on to Cleveland.
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for projected win total for teams with the most challenging schedules, including the Steelers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 21, Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson's best days may be behind him, but Chris Simms sees the opportunity for him to progress in a fresh situation with the Steelers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 25, Justin Fields
Continuing his 2024 Top 40 QB rankings, Chris Simms places Justin Fields at No. 25, citing the player's potential on the Steelers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 22, Derek Carr
Chris Simms dives into the "Glory Days (Passed You By?)" tier of his 2024 Top 40 QB rankings, with Derek Carr coming in at No. 22 on the list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
Chris Simms breaks down why Jayden Daniels is ranked at No. 28 in his "Ready Rookies" tier of quarterbacks, explaining why the LSU product must improve his feel in the pocket at the NFL level.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Ready Rookie" tier, where Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. landed at No. 27 on his list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Tennessee Titans' inexperienced second-year quarterback Will Levis landed at No. 26 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of “Ready Rookie” tier of signal-callers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why "precision passer plus" Bo Nix is part of the "Ready Rookies" tier in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, at No. 29 overall.