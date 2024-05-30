 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_brockpurdy_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 17, Brock Purdy
nbc_pft_andrews_240530.jpg
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
nbc_pft_simmsQBsv2_240530.jpg
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 17, Brock Purdy

May 30, 2024 12:05 PM
Chris Simms gives Brock Purdy the No. 17 spot on his Top 40 QBs Countdown list, placing the 49er among players in the “Solid starter, but …” tier.
nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
10:06
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
9:38
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_watson_240528.jpg
11:08
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson
nbc_simms_draftkings_240528.jpg
3:01
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024
nbc_simms_russellwilson_240528.jpg
10:28
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 21, Russell Wilson
nbc_csu_fields_240528.jpg
14:03
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 25, Justin Fields
nbc_simms_derekcarr_240528.jpg
9:59
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 22, Derek Carr
nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
10:53
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
10:18
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
8:51
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
nbc_csu_nix_240522__576303.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffodds_240522.jpg
2:56
49ers, Falcons leading NFC playoff odds
