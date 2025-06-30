 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons' contract, Rice's future

June 30, 2025 01:14 PM
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to break down the latest on Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys, Rashee Rice's potential return to the field and more.
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
3:17
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
5:50
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
7:46
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade
nbc_pftpm_malikbeasleygambling_250630_copy.jpg
8:01
NFL is ‘lucky’ to avoid Beasley-NBA gambling saga
nbc_pftpm_micahparsons_250630.jpg
11:51
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons’ contract, Rice’s future
nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
2:18
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
8:11
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
4:07
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks
nbc_pftpm_coacheshotseat_250627.jpg
8:27
Top five coaches on hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pftpm_tuckersituation_250627.jpg
8:27
Ex-Ravens kicker Tucker gets 10-week suspension
