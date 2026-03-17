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Could NFL impose 17-game limit on 18-game season?
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Aikman plans to continue working with Dolphins

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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What reported Waddle trade means for both sides

March 17, 2026 01:43 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the Miami Dolphins reportedly trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a package of picks, examining what the move means for both teams.

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