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Could NFL impose 17-game limit on 18-game season?
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Mike Florio
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What reported Waddle trade means for both sides
March 17, 2026 01:43 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the Miami Dolphins reportedly trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a package of picks, examining what the move means for both teams.
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