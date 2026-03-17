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Simms' QB draft rankings: Carson Beck, Miami
March 17, 2026 09:27 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate honorable mention Carson Beck's potential in the NFL after an impressive career turnaround at Miami.
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