Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
Mike Florio takes a look at the projections for the Steelers in 2025 and notes that those odds are with T.J. Watt still on the team. If he moves on, that six could easily drop.
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
Mike Florio weighs in on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signing a budget that will set aside funds for a new Browns stadium, sharing what it could mean for the future of the team in Cleveland.
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
Mike Florio dives into the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss the potential elimination of preseason games, the latest on the Sunday Ticket trial, if more college football coaches will be hired by NFL teams, and more.
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
Mike Florio reacts to the Miami Dolphins trading for Darren Waller after dealing Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, discussing why these moves at this point in the offseason do not "bode well" for future success.
Stewart wise not to sign participation agreement
Mike Florio discusses why Shemar Stewart should be "applauded" for his decision not to sign the Bengals' participation agreement and why he and Cincinnati aren't expected to come to a deal anytime soon.
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
Mike Florio sifts through the issues the Dolphins are dealing with in late June, including moving on from Jalen Ramsey, needing to find a new TE to replace Jonnu Smith and being unclear about Tyreek Hill's future.
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
From Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa to Russell Wilson, Mike Florio spells out which QBs have to step up or step out next season.
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
Mike Florio rips open the PFT PM Mailbag, discussing Omar Kahn's future as general manager of the Steelers, if the NFL will investigate Jim Harbaugh amid the Michigan hacking lawsuit and more.
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
Mike Florio weighs in on the NFLPA's current relationship with the NFL, exploring why negotiations aren't expected to take place until 2026 and what the league's path to an 18-game season currently looks like.
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into what's been a clear "personality change" from the Steelers and explores if the Steelers could part ways with T.J. Watt, whose been the "heart and soul" of the organization.