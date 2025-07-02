Is Palmer being 'slept on' in Bills offense?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Tour de France betting: Odds, expert picks, cyclists to watch including Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
PGA Tour to redistribute FedExCup bonus money in three waves
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
How changes before 2025 season are paying off halfway through the year
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Tour de France betting: Odds, expert picks, cyclists to watch including Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
PGA Tour to redistribute FedExCup bonus money in three waves
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
How changes before 2025 season are paying off halfway through the year
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Is Palmer being 'slept on' in Bills offense?
July 2, 2025 03:03 PM
Lawrence Jackson highlights WR Joshua Palmer, who is reportedly being "slept on" in the Buffalo Bills offense, and how he can "fill the void" of a downfield target for Josh Allen.
Related Videos
08:28
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
03:17
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
17:38
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
04:23
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
08:19
Stewart wise not to sign participation agreement
04:00
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
08:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
15:06
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
05:22
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
09:36
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
02:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
01:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
03:17
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
05:50
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
07:46
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade
08:01
NFL is ‘lucky’ to avoid Beasley-NBA gambling saga
11:51
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons’ contract, Rice’s future
02:18
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
08:11
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
04:07
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks
08:27
Top five coaches on hot seat entering 2025
08:27
Ex-Ravens kicker Tucker gets 10-week suspension
04:01
D.C. Council taps brakes on WAS stadium deal
01:12
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
01:16
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
06:59
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
03:33
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
02:47
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
02:28
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
Latest Clips
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
03:54
Will Texas quarterback Manning be starter in NFL?
04:16
Evaluating Dolphins’ future with current structure
10:04
Examining frontrunners in NBA Eastern Conference
16:56
Who would Jackson rather guard: Durant or Curry?
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
03:41
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
01:54
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
07:01
Gaines previews 2025 World Aquatics Championships
02:16
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
02:08
Marchand watches back 200m fly final from Paris
03:26
Duluth is unofficial curling capital of America
01:40
Liberty vs. Sparks: Bet under for Plum
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
02:06
Nuggets make ‘mind-blowing’ moves in free agency
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
01:53
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever
02:23
Betting Tour de France 2025 green jersey winner
20:06
Flagg must prioritize ‘development’ in rookie year
10:58
CLE’s deal symbolizes surge in stadium relocations
04:13
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
05:40
Beasley probe has major implications for NBA
02:39
What’s next for Lillard’s career after Bucks exit?
07:07
Pro Motocross 2025: Southwick biggest moments
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue