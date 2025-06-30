Watch Now
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
Mike Florio addresses how Chris Long is one of the few who have addressed the handling of the collision ruling and breaks down the risk of guaranteed contracts.
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
Mike Florio recalls the sacrifice that former Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe Delaney made 42 years ago when he attempted to save three drowning children in a nearby pond, despite being unable to swim himself.
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
Mike Florio addresses how Chris Long is one of the few who have addressed the handling of the collision ruling and breaks down the risk of guaranteed contracts.
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade
Mike Florio analyzes the Steelers trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, sharing why it signals "desperation" for Pittsburgh to win a playoff game this season.
NFL is ‘lucky’ to avoid Beasley-NBA gambling saga
Mike Florio unpacks the latest developments behind the federal investigation into Malik Beasley's alleged NBA gambling scandal.
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons’ contract, Rice’s future
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to break down the latest on Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys, Rashee Rice's potential return to the field and more.
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
Mike Florio examines the Chiefs' decision to seek a deadline extension for a new stadium deal in Kansas, highlighting what options the organization has in front of it and more.
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
Mike Florio discusses the 49ers schedule, salary cap negotiations, Raiders' playoff potential, as well as the likelihood of the Eagles repeating in the Super Bowl.
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks
Mike Florio explains why the first two picks of Round 2 landing fully-guaranteed contracts has left a lot of uncharted territory for the remaining 30 players from the round, all of whom are unsigned.
Top five coaches on hot seat entering 2025
Mike Florio breaks down the five coaches he believes are on the hot seat entering the 2025 season, explaining why Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and New York Giants coach Brian Daboll rank atop his list.