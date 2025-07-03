 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round
Max Homa ‘didn’t hit one crazy shot’ in career-best opening-round score on PGA Tour
Tennis: US OPEN
Marin Cilic beats No. 4 Jack Draper to lead the way for the 30-somethings at Wimbledon
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
New crew chief, same winning ways for Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round
Max Homa ‘didn’t hit one crazy shot’ in career-best opening-round score on PGA Tour
Tennis: US OPEN
Marin Cilic beats No. 4 Jack Draper to lead the way for the 30-somethings at Wimbledon
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
New crew chief, same winning ways for Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K's

July 3, 2025 01:59 PM
Clayton Kershaw became the 20th member of MLB's 3,000-strikeout club, and Eric Samulski dives into the fantasy outlook for the Los Angeles Dodgers veteran starting pitcher.

nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_roto_kerrycarpenter_250702.jpg
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250702.jpg
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
nbc_roto_contreras_250702.jpg
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
nbc_roto_rafaeldevers_250702.jpg
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_colbythomas_250701.jpg
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
nbc_roto_pena_250701.jpg
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
nbc_roto_ww_250630.jpg
01:33
Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_steer_250630.jpg
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
nbc_roto_robertv2_250630.jpg
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
01:36
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_caminero_250627.jpg
01:44
Rays’ Caminero emerging as fantasy star in 2025
nbc_roto_mccullers_250627.jpg
01:32
HOU’s McCullers Jr. a ‘volatile’ fantasy streamer
nbc_roto_olson_250627.jpg
01:50
Olson expected to return to Tigers rotation
KevinCashRoto.jpg
01:38
Cash a value bet to win AL Manager of the Year
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
nbc_roto_jacobdegrom_250626.jpg
01:30
‘Vintage’ deGrom has returned for Rangers in 2025
nbc_roto_jacoblopez_250626.jpg
01:50
Pick up Athletics’ Lopez amid impressive stretch
nbc_roto_yuseikikuchi_250626.jpg
01:26
Angels P Kikuchi ‘needs to be rostered’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250626.jpg
01:32
Brewers’ Misiorowski is best bet to win NL ROY
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
nbc_roto_oneilcruz_250625.jpg
01:48
Look to trade away Pirates’ Cruz in fantasy
nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
nbc_bte_skenesmisiorowski_250625.jpg
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’
nbc_roto_adleyrutschman_250624.jpg
01:29
Rutschman to be sidelined through All-Star break
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
01:26
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
nbc_dlb_marlinscontroversy_250703.jpg
05:53
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
nbc_dlb_miamiheatplan_250703.jpg
16:13
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason
nbc_roto_stormvsdream_250703.jpg
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
nbc_roto_palmeiraschelsea_250703.jpg
01:43
Chelsea has the ‘upper leg’ against Palmeiras
nbc_roto_mercurywings_250703.jpg
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
nbc_soccer_uswntvscanada_250702.jpg
15:04
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal3_250702.jpg
26
Ryan slots in USWNT’s third goal against Canada
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal2_250702.jpg
01:22
Hutton scores her first goal for USWNT vs. Canada
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal1_250702.jpg
01:45
Coffey gets USWNT on the board against Canada
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
04:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
01:12
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?
nbc_roto_watson_250702.jpg
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
nbc_dlb_archmanningdiscussion_250702.jpg
03:54
Will Texas quarterback Manning be starter in NFL?
ohiogovernor.jpg
08:28
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
nbc_pft_steelers_favorite_250702.jpg
03:17
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250702.jpg
17:38
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
nbc_pftpm_waller_250702.jpg
04:23
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
nbc_pftpm_stewart_250702.jpg
08:19
Stewart wise not to sign participation agreement
nbc_dlb_miamidolphinsdiscussion_250702.jpg
04:16
Evaluating Dolphins’ future with current structure
nbc_dps_nbaeasternconference_250702.jpg
10:04
Examining frontrunners in NBA Eastern Conference
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_250702.jpg
16:56
Who would Jackson rather guard: Durant or Curry?
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
MiamiHeatRoster.jpg
03:41
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
psg.jpg
01:54
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern