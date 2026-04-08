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Nicole Auerbach
,
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Hall of Famer Sue Bird joins NBC Sports as WNBA Studio Analyst
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,
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Can Moniak continue hot hitting to start year?
April 8, 2026 01:52 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down the improvements Mickey Moniak has made early in this season and how sustainable his performance is.
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