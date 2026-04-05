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In NCAA title game, a Michigan team on a roll tries to derail a UConn dynasty
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Tadej Pogačar among riders under investigation after Tour of Flanders railway red-light incident

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Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 5 Treydan Stukes
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Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 4 McNeil-Warren
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Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Caleb Downs

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Watch Now

Costas unpacks MLB's action-packed opening week

April 5, 2026 07:17 PM
Bob Costas reflects on a thrilling opening week to the 2026 MLB season, where dominant pitching, standout defensive plays, rookie debuts, and walk-off winners stole the show.

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