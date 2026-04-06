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Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers lead the way, Konnor Griffin and the Pirates are rolling
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
Mets expect Juan Soto to be sidelined 2 to 3 weeks by strained right calf
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Michigan at Arizona
How to Watch UConn vs. Michigan Men’s National Championship Game 2026: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds

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Analyzing So Happy’s win in Santa Anita Derby
nbc_roto_rasheerice_260406.jpg
Fantasy managers must be cautious with KC’s Rice
nbc_roto_lutherburden_260406.jpg
Bears’ Burden III trending up for 2026 fantasy

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Who will Astros turn to amid Brown's injury?

April 6, 2026 01:57 PM
Eric Samulski dives into Hunter Brown's shoulder injury, questioning how long he is expected to be sidelined and who the Houston Astros will turn to fill his void in the bullpen.

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