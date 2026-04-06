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D.J. Short
,
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Mets expect Juan Soto to be sidelined 2 to 3 weeks by strained right calf
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Watch Now
Is Betts worth stashing on bench until return?
April 6, 2026 01:57 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down Mookie Betts' injury and explains why you should keep him on your bench or IR spot until he returns for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
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