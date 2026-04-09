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Royals' Jensen can become 'impact' fantasy catcher

April 9, 2026 01:18 PM
On a tear in his last few games, Carter Jensen is providing glimpses into his potential for the Royals and fantasy managers alike at an often tricky position group.

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