Heat continuing to 'tread water' during offseason

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
The conversation on mental health returns to tennis after Alexander Zverev’s post-loss lament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
After two years, Brandon Woodruff is excited to go pitch again on an MLB mound
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Cleveland’s Luis Ortiz placed on non-disciplinary leave by MLB amid investigation, reportedly into gambling
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
Chelsea has the ‘upper leg’ against Palmeiras
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
The conversation on mental health returns to tennis after Alexander Zverev’s post-loss lament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
After two years, Brandon Woodruff is excited to go pitch again on an MLB mound
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Cleveland’s Luis Ortiz placed on non-disciplinary leave by MLB amid investigation, reportedly into gambling
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
Chelsea has the ‘upper leg’ against Palmeiras
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Heat continuing to 'tread water' during offseason
July 3, 2025 12:53 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show react to the Miami Heat's plan, or lack thereof, to improve the team during the offseason, and the "disconnect" in the approach to becoming contenders once again.
Related Videos
05:53
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
03:54
Will Texas quarterback Manning be starter in NFL?
04:16
Evaluating Dolphins’ future with current structure
03:41
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
08:43
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
02:14
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
04:31
Report: NHL to eliminate LTIR loophole in new CBA
16:56
Florio breaks down NFL collusion ruling
06:44
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
08:06
What Bailey’s draft behavior means for NBA future
06:00
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
04:09
Jokic trade scenario remarks ‘out of the ordinary’
09:01
What’s next for Celtics after Holiday, KP trades?
03:47
Messi, Inter Miami must advance CWC group stage
04:27
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
05:27
Should the Heat have traded Jovic for Durant?
03:14
Do Heat have assets to trade for Giannis?
02:49
Rockets didn’t have to ‘give up future’ for Durant
05:22
What Stanley Cup Final loss means for McDavid
09:15
Why Mabrey’s Clark shove is ‘part of basketball’
10:37
Reacting to the Panthers’ Stanley Cup repeat
07:18
Unpacking Knicks reported disinterest in Durant
04:04
Marchand’s success not getting ‘proper reverence’
03:25
Thunder played ‘how they wanted’ in Game 5 win
07:48
Why Heat are a better fit for Durant than T-Wolves
10:43
Who’s to blame for Panthers’ Game 4 loss?
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
Latest Clips
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
01:43
Chelsea has the ‘upper leg’ against Palmeiras
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
15:04
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
26
Ryan slots in USWNT’s third goal against Canada
01:22
Hutton scores her first goal for USWNT vs. Canada
01:45
Coffey gets USWNT on the board against Canada
04:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
01:12
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
08:28
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
03:17
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
17:38
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
04:23
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
08:19
Stewart wise not to sign participation agreement
10:04
Examining frontrunners in NBA Eastern Conference
16:56
Who would Jackson rather guard: Durant or Curry?
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
01:54
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
07:01
Gaines previews 2025 World Aquatics Championships
02:16
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
02:08
Marchand watches back 200m fly final from Paris
03:26
Duluth is unofficial curling capital of America
01:40
Liberty vs. Sparks: Bet under for Plum
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue