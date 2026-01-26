 Skip navigation
How to watch No. 12 Purdue vs. Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Harrison Bader reportedly joining Giants, Cody Bellinger stays with Yankees
nbc_nba_enjoy_giannis_260126.jpg
Why Giannis, Bucks parting ways ‘makes sense’
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260126.jpg
Maye has ‘to be better’ against elite SEA defense
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch No. 12 Purdue vs. Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Harrison Bader reportedly joining Giants, Cody Bellinger stays with Yankees
nbc_nba_enjoy_giannis_260126.jpg
Why Giannis, Bucks parting ways ‘makes sense’
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260126.jpg
Maye has ‘to be better’ against elite SEA defense
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Could calf injury influence Giannis' trade market?

January 26, 2026 02:53 PM
Amin Elhassan offers his thoughts on Giannis' Antetokounmpo's string of notable comments this season and how his calf injury might affect his trade value.

nbc_dls_lebronjames_260123.jpg
07:33
LeBron’s ego not ‘outsized’ relative to value
nbc_dls_jimmybutler_260123.jpg
04:01
‘It’s over’ for Warriors following Butler injury
nbc_dls_nfltalk_260109.jpg
11:05
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
nbc_dls_miamiwin_260109.jpg
14:44
Miami was ‘clearly better than’ Ole Miss
johnravensdlbshow.jpg
04:20
Were Ravens on downward trajectory with Harbaugh?
texasqbtransferportal.jpg
12:24
‘There are no rules’ in college football portal

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_giannis_260126.jpg
09:06
Why Giannis, Bucks parting ways ‘makes sense’
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260126.jpg
01:32
Maye has ‘to be better’ against elite SEA defense
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
nbc_roto_darnold_260126.jpg
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid
nbc_roto_booker_260126.jpg
02:02
Expect more Brooks, Allen with Booker sidelined
nbc_roto_jamorant_260126.jpg
01:30
Morant’s injury could keep him with Grizzlies
nbc_roto_giannis_260126.jpg
01:44
Giannis expects to miss 4-6 weeks with calf injury
nbc_ffhh_coachingnewsv2_260126.jpg
07:34
Impacts of McCarthy and Minter hires for PIT, BAL
mitchell_cavs.jpg
06:36
Cavs ‘putting it together’ to become contenders
sga_small_ball.jpg
09:56
OKC still title favorites despite recent struggles
nbc_ffhh_afcchampv2_260126.jpg
07:25
Maye, Patriots offense struggle in AFC title game
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_260126.jpg
02:48
Best bets for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX
giannis_small_ball.jpg
03:18
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
nbc_ffhh_sbpreviewv2_260126.jpg
10:10
Super Bowl LX Preview: How does SEA, NE matchup?
lebron_james.jpg
04:49
Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe
jon_horst.jpg
09:35
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window
nbc_ffhh_seattledefensev2_260126.jpg
04:27
Should there be concern for SEA defense in SB LX?
nbc_ffhh_nfcchamp_260116.jpg
05:43
Darnold had ‘the best game of his career’
nbc_ffhh_jsnv2_260126.jpg
08:01
Smith-Njigba is ‘unguardable’, torches LAR defense
afc_champ_game_mpx.jpg
08:08
Broncos will regret major mistakes vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sblxthoughts_260126.jpg
02:57
Super Bowl LX full of ‘amazing’ storylines
nbc_csu_nfcchampion_260126.jpg
10:10
Darnold silences critics in NFC Championship
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
CavsvsMagic1-26.jpg
01:40
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
nbc_roto_seahwaks_260126.jpg
02:00
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
06:58
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
09:40
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
07:50
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?