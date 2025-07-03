Watch Now
Commanders in 'ongoing push and pull' for stadium
Mike Florio breaks down the back-and-forth between the Washington Commanders and the D.C. city council, explaining the idea of the team elevating to President Trump if needed and why he supports the city's stance.
Up Next
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
Mike Florio talks about former NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releasing a new book titled "Turf Wars," explaining why "there's a lot of questions to be answered and nobody's trying to get the answers."
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
Mike Florio reacts to Aaron Rodgers practicing with his Steelers teammates in Malibu and why "now is the time" for Rodgers to get comfortable with his pass catchers.
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
Commanders in 'ongoing push and pull' for stadium
Mike Florio breaks down the back-and-forth between the Washington Commanders and the D.C. city council, explaining the idea of the team elevating to President Trump if needed and why he supports the city's stance.
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
Inside Florio's newest book, 'Big Shield'
Mike Florio provides a sneak preview of his newest book, "Big Shield," which will become available August 19, 2025.
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
Mike Florio weighs in on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signing a budget that will set aside funds for a new Browns stadium, sharing what it could mean for the future of the team in Cleveland.
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
Mike Florio takes a look at the projections for the Steelers in 2025 and notes that those odds are with T.J. Watt still on the team. If he moves on, that six easily could drop.
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
Mike Florio dives into the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss the potential elimination of preseason games, the latest on the Sunday Ticket trial, if more college football coaches will be hired by NFL teams, and more.
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
Mike Florio reacts to the Miami Dolphins trading for Darren Waller after dealing Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, discussing why these moves at this point in the offseason do not "bode well" for future success.
Stewart wise not to sign participation agreement
Stewart wise not to sign participation agreement
Mike Florio discusses why Shemar Stewart should be "applauded" for his decision not to sign the Bengals' participation agreement and why he and Cincinnati aren't expected to come to a deal anytime soon.
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
Timeline of Dolphins' dysfunction is big concern
Mike Florio sifts through the issues the Dolphins are dealing with in late June, including moving on from Jalen Ramsey, needing to find a new TE to replace Jonnu Smith and being unclear about Tyreek Hill's future.