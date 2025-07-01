 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFLPA, NFL reportedly won't negotiate until 2026

July 1, 2025 02:14 PM
Mike Florio weighs in on the NFLPA's current relationship with the NFL, exploring why negotiations aren't expected to take place until 2026 and what the league's path to an 18-game season currently looks like.
Up Next
nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
4:00
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
8:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
15:06
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_18gameszn_250701.jpg
5:22
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tjwattfuture_250701.jpg
9:36
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_pftnbc16years_250701.jpg
2:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodneyharrisonchargershof_250701.jpg
1:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
3:17
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
5:50
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
7:46
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_pftpm_malikbeasleygambling_250630_copy.jpg
08:01
NFL is ‘lucky’ to avoid Beasley-NBA gambling saga
nbc_pftpm_micahparsons_250630.jpg
11:51
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons’ contract, Rice’s future
nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
02:18
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
08:11
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
04:07
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks
nbc_pftpm_coacheshotseat_250627.jpg
08:27
Top five coaches on hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pftpm_tuckersituation_250627.jpg
08:27
Ex-Ravens kicker Tucker gets 10-week suspension
nbc_pftpm_commandersnewstadium_250627.jpg
04:01
D.C. Council taps brakes on WAS stadium deal
nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
01:12
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
01:16
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
pickenslatestpft.jpg
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250626.jpg
06:59
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
03:33
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_kendalllammlatest_250626.jpg
02:47
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
nbc_pftpm_tbextensions_250626.jpg
02:28
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
nbc_pftpm_bengalslatest_250626.jpg
01:39
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
nbc_pftpm_clevelandlatest_250626.jpg
02:13
Path clears for Browns to leave downtown Cleveland
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250625.jpg
09:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
nbc_pftpm_nflcollusion_250625.jpg
07:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
pickettbrowns.jpg
06:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
02:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
08:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_roto_danieljonesv2_250624.jpg
01:31
Jones takes ‘significant lead’ in Colts QB comp
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
08:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
12:27
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbagv2_250623.jpg
15:47
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap
nbc_pft_pftpm_campranks_250623.jpg
04:53
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_roto_colbythomas_250701.jpg
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
nbc_roto_pena_250701.jpg
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
nbc_rtf_reinforcingrules_250701.jpg
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
nbc_rtf_basicsofrevsharing_250701.jpg
09:32
Breaking down basics of NCAA revenue-sharing
nbc_dps_cowher_250701.jpg
14:59
Cowher: Steelers feel sense of ‘urgency’ this year
nbc_dps_marksnbafreeagency_250701.jpg
13:46
Turner joining Bucks, LeBron speculation continues
nbc_roto_womenswimbledonwinnerv2_250701.jpg
02:11
Evaluating women’s outright winner at Wimbledon
napheesa_(2).jpg
01:37
How to bet on Clark, Collier in Fever-Lynx clash
nbc_roto_clubwc_250701.jpg
01:47
PSG the best bet to win FIFA Club World Cup
nbc_roto_menswimbledonwinner_250701.jpg
02:16
Wimbledon men’s final will be ‘all about’ Alcaraz
nbc_bte_tourdefrancewinner_250701.jpg
01:56
Pogacar’s Tour de France odds offer ‘real’ value
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
01:00
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_cfb_altmyershortintv_250701.jpg
06:52
Illinois’ Altmyer on making SEC to Big Ten switch
nbc_moto_t24deegan250_250630(2).jpg
06:48
Will Deegan go up to 450 for the final round?
nbc_moto_t24haidendeegan_250630(2).jpg
05:51
Villopoto: Deegan wins before the race starts
nbc_moto_t24goodoledays_250630.jpg
02:53
Villopoto ‘beat’ after Vet Weekend at Mammoth
nbc_oht_wnba_caitlinclarkallstarv2_250630.jpg
16:25
Is Clark being a WNBA All-Star captain fair?
nbc_oht_wnba_angelreese_250630.jpg
14:22
Reese surging toward WNBA All-Star nod
nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
02:18
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
14:37
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
07:03
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF
nbc_oht_acesnews_250630.jpg
14:31
Aces acquire Smith in trade with Wings
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic