Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
With the Los Angeles Chargers set to induct Rodney Harrison into their Hall of Fame, Mike Florio reflects on the former safety's "incredible" NFL career and Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy.
