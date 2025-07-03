Watch Now
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
Mike Florio discusses if DeAndre Hopkins, who was "at one point one of the best receivers in the NFL," can be the missing piece for the Ravens, a team in need of players that "step up and make big plays in big games."
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss why the Dallas Cowboys procrastinate when they need to re-sign one of their top players, the possibility of Mike Tomlin coaching another team in 2026, and more.
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
Mike Florio talks about former NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releasing a new book titled "Turf Wars," explaining why "there's a lot of questions to be answered and nobody's trying to get the answers."
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
Mike Florio reacts to Aaron Rodgers practicing with his Steelers teammates in Malibu and why "now is the time" for Rodgers to get comfortable with his pass catchers.
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
Mike Florio breaks down the back-and-forth between the Washington Commanders and the D.C. city council, explaining the idea of the team elevating to President Trump if needed and why he supports the city's stance.
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
Mike Florio provides a sneak preview of his newest book, "Big Shield," which will become available August 19, 2025.
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
Mike Florio weighs in on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signing a budget that will set aside funds for a new Browns stadium, sharing what it could mean for the future of the team in Cleveland.
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
Mike Florio takes a look at the projections for the Steelers in 2025 and notes that those odds are with T.J. Watt still on the team. If he moves on, that six easily could drop.
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
Mike Florio dives into the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss the potential elimination of preseason games, the latest on the Sunday Ticket trial, if more college football coaches will be hired by NFL teams, and more.
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
Mike Florio reacts to the Miami Dolphins trading for Darren Waller after dealing Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, discussing why these moves at this point in the offseason do not "bode well" for future success.