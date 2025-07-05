 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round
Genesis Scottish Open field: Scottie Scheffler back; eight of world’s top 10 competing
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Mets pitcher José Buttó goes on 15-day injured list with unspecified illness
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka holds off home favorite Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round
Genesis Scottish Open field: Scottie Scheffler back; eight of world’s top 10 competing
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Mets pitcher José Buttó goes on 15-day injured list with unspecified illness
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka holds off home favorite Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Caitlin Clark to miss 5th straight game for Fever with a strained left groin

  
Published July 4, 2025 08:33 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark will miss her fifth consecutive game with a strained left groin for the Indiana Fever when they host Los Angeles.

The Fever announced Clark’s status on Friday, a day before their game against the Sparks. Clark’s most recent absence came Thursday night when she sat out Indiana’s 81-54 win over Las Vegas as the Fever snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Aces.

She also missed the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, which did not count toward the regular-season standings.

Clark, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft and one of the two captains selected for the WNBA All-Star Game later this month, never missed a game in college at Iowa or with the Fever as a rookie. A strained quadriceps earlier this season kept her out for five games.