Dolphins show disfunction with trade for Waller
Mike Florio reacts to the Miami Dolphins trading for Darren Waller after dealing Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, discussing why these moves at this point in the offseason "does not bode well" for success.
Mike Florio reacts to the Miami Dolphins trading for Darren Waller after dealing Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, discussing why these moves at this point in the offseason "does not bode well" for success.
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
Mike Florio sifts through the issues the Dolphins are dealing with in late June, including moving on from Jalen Ramsey, needing to find a new TE to replace Jonnu Smith and being unclear about Tyreek Hill's future.
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
From Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa to Russell Wilson, Mike Florio spells out which QBs have to step up or step out next season.
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
Mike Florio rips open the PFT PM Mailbag, discussing Omar Kahn's future as general manager of the Steelers, if the NFL will investigate Jim Harbaugh amid the Michigan hacking lawsuit and more.
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
Mike Florio weighs in on the NFLPA's current relationship with the NFL, exploring why negotiations aren't expected to take place until 2026 and what the league's path to an 18-game season currently looks like.
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into what's been a clear "personality change" from the Steelers and explores if the Steelers could part ways with T.J. Watt, whose been the "heart and soul" of the organization.
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
Mike Florio looks back on PFT's 16th anniversary with NBC and discusses why it's been such a strong partnership over the years.
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
With the Los Angeles Chargers set to induct Rodney Harrison into their Hall of Fame, Mike Florio reflects on the former safety's "incredible" NFL career and Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy.
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
Mike Florio recalls the sacrifice that former Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe Delaney made 42 years ago when he attempted to save three drowning children in a nearby pond, despite being unable to swim himself.