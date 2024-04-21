USMNT’s Haji Wright nails stoppage-time pen in Coventry City’s FA Cup comeback vs Manchester United (video)
Coventry City’s Haji Wright now has a goal on his resume as famous to his club as any scored by an American in English football.
Wright converted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, completing Coventry’s comeback from 3-0 down to reach extra time with Manchester United in an FA Cup semifinal.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka handled a ball in the box to give the Sky Blues a brilliant chance to force extra time, and the 26-year-old USMNT forward kept his cool to smash home for 3-3. He’s the first American to score in an FA Cup semifinal.
Man United led 2-0 at the break through Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire, then made it 3-0 before the hour mark when Bruno Fernandes struck from close range.
But Ellis Simms scored a pretty half-volley and Callum O’Hare’s long shot took a wicked turn off Wan-Bissaka to beat Onana with 11 minutes to play.
What a moment for Wright, who left New York Cosmos at a young age to join Schalke and has since played for six European clubs and scored for the USMNT at a World Cup.
WHAT. A. COMEBACK 🤯😳@Coventry_City have come from three goals down to level against @ManUtd 😱#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/CTPT8QnOAx— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 21, 2024