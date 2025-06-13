 Skip navigation
All Scores
How to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic: Gold Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published June 13, 2025 07:58 AM

The Dominican Republic men make their Gold Cup debut with a match-up against the tournament’s most-successful team: nine-time champions Mexico.

A 10th Gold Cup for El Tri would also make them the first back-to-back winners since 2011, and starting this edition with a win over Los Quisqueyanos would be an expected outcome at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Yet at least some of the debutants won’t be too put-off by the occasion. For more on the Dominican Republic and their would-be repeat champion opponents, keep reading, as below is everything you need to know for the first game of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.

How to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic live, stream link, start time

When:10:15pm ET Saturday, June 14

How to watch: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Stream online: FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

Mexico focus, team news

El Tri played the friendlies against recent USMNT opponents Switzerland and Turkiye in reverse order, falling 4-2 to Switzerland in Salt Lake, Utah and beating Turkiye 1-0 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Javier Aguirre’s men didn’t have too many players skip the Gold Cup this year, although Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Uriel Antuna, and Luis Romo are absent familiar faces. Fulham’s Raul Jimenez, West Ham’s Edson Alvarez, Bournemouth’s Julian Araujo, Genoa’s Johan Vasquez, and seemingly eternal Guillermo Ochoa, now with AVS in Portugal, are all in the fold.

Dominican Republic focus, team news

Nice’s Pablo Rosario has won the Eredivisie and represented the Netherlands at several youth levels, while Junior Firpo helped Leeds to Premier League promotion after spending four seasons between Real Betis and Barcelona.

Los Quisqueyanos are coming off a split of World Cup qualifiers, falling 4-2 away to Guatemala and beating Dominica 5-0. Expect to see plenty of Real Madrid prospect Edgar Pujol and Getafe right wing Peter Gonzalez.

Mexico vs Dominican Republic prediction

Los Quisqueyanos won’t be a walkover, but Mexico will want to set a title pace to start the tournament. They are, after all, presumptive favorites along with Canada given the USMNT roster and recent performances. Mexico 3-1 Dominican Republic