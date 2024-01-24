Tottenham vs Manchester City: How to watch FA Cup live, stream link, preview

Tottenham Hotspur’s path to ending a three-decade wait for their ninth FA Cup includes a fourth-round visit from holders Manchester City on Friday.

Spurs haven’t reached an FA Cup Final since they won 2-1 over Nottingham Forest in 1991, and will be shorthanded but at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for this visit from a Man City side in-form and getting healthier.

Manchester City is one FA Cup triumph away from joining Spurs, Liverpool, and Chelsea for third all-time with eight (Arsenal leads the way with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12).

We last saw Tottenham coming back twice to draw Manchester United at Old Trafford, and Spurs have twice swooped in the transfer market while they wait for the international returns for Heung-min Son, Yves Bissouma, and others. Tottenham’s purchase of Radu Dragusin and loan of Timo Werner look wise and Micky van de Ven’s return from injury gives hope of slowing City.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won all six of their outings since leaving England for the Club World Cup, and got an inspiring super sub return from Kevin De Bruyne last time out — a 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United.

City’s found form and would love a cup win to slow Spurs momentum, with a soft spot on the Premier League schedule of Burnley, Brentford, and Everton next before a visit to Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Could we be talking treble again?!

