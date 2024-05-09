 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sheldon Keefe
Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit
Edmonton. Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game One
Canucks overcome 3-goal deficit to stun Oilers 5-4 in Game 1
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark set for Indiana’s preseason home debut. Fever to open arena’s 3rd deck vs. Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240509.jpg
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Carlisle's small-market team remarks don't add up

May 9, 2024 10:32 AM
Dan Patrick dissects the fallout from the Pacers' Game 2 loss to the Knicks, examining postgame remarks from Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle and Jalen Brunson's role as New York's catalyst.
Up Next
nbc_dps_stevejavieinterview_240508.jpg
8:26
How NBA challenges can question player credibility
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikebreeninterview_240508.jpg
9:54
Breen: Knicks’ Brunson has ‘incredible work ethic’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrisfinchinterview_240508.jpg
10:13
Finch: Edwards, Minnesota’s defense key vs. Denver
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240508.jpg
1:37
Lunch Money: Roll with Hart, Hartenstein in Game 2
Now Playing
nbc_dps_billhanzlikinterviewv2_240507.jpg
8:08
Hanzlik: DEN ‘out of its system,’ still fixable
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_240507.jpg
16:08
Officiating detracts from Brunson’s performance
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsgame2recap_240507.jpg
6:53
Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstint_240507.jpg
16:08
Windhorst: Murray’s behavior vs. MIN ‘inexcusable’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_edwardsjordan_240507.jpg
2:42
Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves
Now Playing
nbc_dps_knicksbrunson_240507.jpg
5:28
Brunson proving he’s a No. 1 option for Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240506.jpg
18:08
Miller sees ‘some correlation’ between Edwards, MJ
Now Playing
nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240506.jpg
1:40
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
Now Playing