Bailey a 'very fair play' to be drafted No. 6

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Anaheim Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and draft picks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA players union president, speaks out on CBA negotiations
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Anaheim Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and draft picks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA players union president, speaks out on CBA negotiations
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bailey a 'very fair play' to be drafted No. 6
June 23, 2025 12:49 PM
Drew Dinsick discusses the potential names to bet on for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, sharing why Ace Bailey is the favorite at +230.
Related Videos
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA Draft
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA Draft
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
02:00
Knueppel +230 ‘a big mover’ to be drafted No. 4
01:28
Will Edgecombe be No. 3 overall pick in NBA draft?
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
02:39
Bet on Thunder’s Game 6 alt spread against Pacers
02:08
Harper the overwhelming favorite to be No. 2 pick
01:27
Fade SGA’s assists prop against Pacers in Game 6
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals
01:55
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
01:36
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
02:10
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
02:03
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
01:48
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3
01:42
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists
01:58
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
Latest Clips
04:27
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
03:14
Do Heat have assets to trade for Giannis?
02:49
Rockets didn’t have to ‘give up future’ for Durant
01:55
Collier’s price may result in advantageous MVP bet
04:01
Cup drivers recap Pocono race won by Briscoe
11:02
Pacers vs. Thunder one of best NBA Finals what-ifs
05:21
Thunder need ‘star power’ to remain memorable
19:20
Will people even remember the 2025 NBA Finals?
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
03:38
Presti’s time ‘in the lab’ paid off for Thunder
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
12:03
Highlights: IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
01:48
Di Resta ‘steadily fought forward’ for LMP2 win
01:44
Late-race dramatics give Gamble and Co. GTD win
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
01:11
Harper, Hesse victorious in GTD Pro at the Glen
02:00
Meyer Shank ‘made it happen’ in Sahlen’s Six Hours
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
05:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
01:04
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue