Magic's bolstered roster could clear 51.5 wins

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch the PGA Tour’s 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at The Renaissance Club
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
How to watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fourth major of the season
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch the PGA Tour’s 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at The Renaissance Club
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
How to watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fourth major of the season
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Magic's bolstered roster could clear 51.5 wins
July 8, 2025 11:23 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick dive into the Orlando Magic's roster acquisitions and the various futures to consider, highlighted by the win total (51.5).
Related Videos
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
02:06
Nuggets make ‘mind-blowing’ moves in free agency
02:22
Betting Under on Flagg’s PPG is ‘only way to look’
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2023
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
01:48
Will Essengue go in the top 10 of the NBA draft?
01:23
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen
01:13
Take Newell to be drafted over Sorber
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA draft
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA draft
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
02:00
Knueppel +230 ‘a big mover’ to be drafted No. 4
01:28
Will Edgecombe be No. 3 overall pick in NBA draft?
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
Latest Clips
05:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
03:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
01:53
Pogacar ‘without words’ after 100th pro win
07:30
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 4 finish
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
01:33
Take the Over in Aces-Liberty despite struggles
02:23
Bet on Sinner with ‘discounted price’ vs. Shelton
01:43
Expect Djokovic to sweep Cobolli at Wimbledon
02:00
Valkyries-Fever spread hinging on Clark’s status
47
Major Stage 4 crash knocks down multiple riders
07:36
Unpacking consequences of chaotic Stage 3 finish
10:49
Was Coquard deserving of yellow card after crash?
04:19
Why aren’t U.S. bike makers starting teams?
08:35
Carmichael: Sexton needs to be ready for 31 races
03:02
RedBud track was tough on Pro Motocross bikes
06:35
Should paddle tires be banned in Pro Motocross?
27:19
Reese leads All-Star reserves, Sykes among snubs
07:30
Reese, Clark weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
06:15
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
02:23
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
28:52
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 3
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue