 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start
MX 2025 Rd 01 Pala Chase Sexton closeup.JPG
Chase Sexton set to return to Pro Motocross at RedBud
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

MiamiHeatRoster.jpg
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
psg.jpg
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
oly_xx_chasinggold_tusbts.jpg
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start
MX 2025 Rd 01 Pala Chase Sexton closeup.JPG
Chase Sexton set to return to Pro Motocross at RedBud
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

MiamiHeatRoster.jpg
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
psg.jpg
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
oly_xx_chasinggold_tusbts.jpg
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nuggets make 'mind-blowing' moves in free agency

July 2, 2025 11:13 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick run through their winners and losers from NBA free agency after the "dust settled" on an early storm of deals and transactions across the league.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_cooperppg_250627.jpg
02:22
Betting Under on Flagg’s PPG is ‘only way to look’
grizzlies_bets.jpg
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
nbc_bte_nbarookieofyear_250626.jpg
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2023
vj_mpx_copy.jpg
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_bte_nbaeasternconfchampion_250625.jpg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
nbc_bte_acebaileymarket_250625.jpg
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
nbc_roto_nbadrafttopfourexactav2_250624.jpg
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
GettyImages-2215686106_copy.jpg
01:48
Will Essengue go in the top 10 of the NBA draft?
nbc_roto_essenguequeen_250624.jpg
01:23
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen
newell.jpg
01:13
Take Newell to be drafted over Sorber
nbc_roto_nbadraft6pickv2_250623.jpg
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
nbc_roto_nba26winnersv2_250623.jpg
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
nbc_roto_fears_250623.jpg
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA draft
nbc_bte_derikqueendraftposition_250623.jpg
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
nbc_bte_202526nbafinalsfavorites_250623.jpg
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
nbc_roto_nba5thpick_250620.jpg
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA draft
nbc_roto_nbafinals_250620.jpg
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
nbc_roto_knueppel_250620.jpg
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
kondraft.jpg
02:00
Knueppel +230 ‘a big mover’ to be drafted No. 4
nbc_roto_nbathirdpicksixers_250618.jpg
01:28
Will Edgecombe be No. 3 overall pick in NBA draft?
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
nbc_roto_finalsmvp_250618.jpg
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250618.jpg
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
new_chet.jpg
02:39
Bet on Thunder’s Game 6 alt spread against Pacers
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250617.jpg
02:08
Harper the overwhelming favorite to be No. 2 pick
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250617.jpg
01:27
Fade SGA’s assists prop against Pacers in Game 6
nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals

Latest Clips

MiamiHeatRoster.jpg
03:41
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
psg.jpg
01:54
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
oly_xx_chasinggold_tusbts.jpg
02:16
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
LMFly.jpg
02:08
Marchand watches back 200m fly final from Paris
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_roto_feveraces_250702.jpg
01:53
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever
nbc_bte_tdfclassificationwinner_250702.jpg
02:23
Betting Tour de France 2025 green jersey winner
nbc_dps_jermaineonealinterview_250702.jpg
20:06
Flagg must prioritize ‘development’ in rookie year
nbc_dps_bretmccormickinterview_250702.jpg
10:58
CLE’s deal symbolizes surge in stadium relocations
nbc_dps_nbashootersdiscussion_250702.jpg
04:13
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
nbc_dps_detroitpistonsdiscussion_250702.jpg
05:40
Beasley probe has major implications for NBA
nbc_dps_damelillard_250702.jpg
02:39
What’s next for Lillard’s career after Bucks exit?
nbc_moto_bestofsouthwick_250701.jpg
07:07
Pro Motocross 2025: Southwick biggest moments
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
nbc_dps_nbafreeagency_250701.jpg
08:43
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
04:00
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
08:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
15:06
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
nbc_pft_18gameszn_250701.jpg
05:22
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
nbc_roto_colbythomas_250701.jpg
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
nbc_roto_pena_250701.jpg
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
nbc_pftpm_tjwattfuture_250701.jpg
09:36
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
nbc_pftpm_pftnbc16years_250701.jpg
02:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
nbc_pftpm_rodneyharrisonchargershof_250701.jpg
01:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
nbc_rtf_reinforcingrules_250701.jpg
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?