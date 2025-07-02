Nuggets make 'mind-blowing' moves in free agency

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Chase Sexton set to return to Pro Motocross at RedBud
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Chase Sexton set to return to Pro Motocross at RedBud
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Latest NBA Free Agency News:
Track all of the latest signings from the NBA here!
Close
Watch Now
Nuggets make 'mind-blowing' moves in free agency
July 2, 2025 11:13 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick run through their winners and losers from NBA free agency after the "dust settled" on an early storm of deals and transactions across the league.
Related Videos
02:22
Betting Under on Flagg’s PPG is ‘only way to look’
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2023
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
01:48
Will Essengue go in the top 10 of the NBA draft?
01:23
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen
01:13
Take Newell to be drafted over Sorber
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA draft
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA draft
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
02:00
Knueppel +230 ‘a big mover’ to be drafted No. 4
01:28
Will Edgecombe be No. 3 overall pick in NBA draft?
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
02:39
Bet on Thunder’s Game 6 alt spread against Pacers
02:08
Harper the overwhelming favorite to be No. 2 pick
01:27
Fade SGA’s assists prop against Pacers in Game 6
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals
Latest Clips
03:41
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
01:54
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
02:16
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
02:08
Marchand watches back 200m fly final from Paris
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
01:53
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever
02:23
Betting Tour de France 2025 green jersey winner
20:06
Flagg must prioritize ‘development’ in rookie year
10:58
CLE’s deal symbolizes surge in stadium relocations
04:13
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
05:40
Beasley probe has major implications for NBA
02:39
What’s next for Lillard’s career after Bucks exit?
07:07
Pro Motocross 2025: Southwick biggest moments
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
08:43
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
04:00
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
08:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
15:06
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
05:22
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
09:36
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
02:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
01:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue