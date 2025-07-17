Jorgenson has 'no excuses' for Stage 12 showing

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal tournament, opts for extra rest before U.S. Open preparation
GettyImages-2225608257.jpg
Pogačar powers to big Pyrenees win to reclaim Tour de France yellow jersey
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens
NHL schedule release: What to watch for next season, from Matthew Schaefer to more Alex Ovechkin

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarintv_250727.jpg
Pogacar on how he bounced back from Stage 11 crash
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250717.jpg
Scottie, enjoying links test, reviews first round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal tournament, opts for extra rest before U.S. Open preparation
GettyImages-2225608257.jpg
Pogačar powers to big Pyrenees win to reclaim Tour de France yellow jersey
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens
NHL schedule release: What to watch for next season, from Matthew Schaefer to more Alex Ovechkin

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarintv_250727.jpg
Pogacar on how he bounced back from Stage 11 crash
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250717.jpg
Scottie, enjoying links test, reviews first round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jorgenson has 'no excuses' for Stage 12 showing

July 17, 2025 12:14 PM
American Matteo Jorgenson talks through his "really bad day" during Stage 12, explaining how heat impacted things during the first mountain stage of the 2025 Tour de France.

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarintv_250727.jpg
03:10
Pogacar on how he bounced back from Stage 11 crash
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250717.jpg
02:06
Scottie, enjoying links test, reviews first round
nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_golf_brysonhacks_250717.jpg
30
Bryson needs two hacks to get out of fescue on 4th
nbc_golf_roryfirsttee_250717.jpg
01:54
Portrush roars for McIlroy’s first Open tee shot
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
01:03
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250717.jpg
01:26
Points saved in Stage 12’s intermediate sprint
nbc_golf_theopenrd1earlyhl_250717.jpg
06:40
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early First Round
nbc_golf_olesen_250717.jpg
59
Highlights: Olesen starts off hot at The Open
nbc_golf_clarkeholeout17_250717.jpg
51
Clarke fires up crowd with hole-out at The Open
nbc_golf_olesonchipin16_250717__121142.jpg
35
Olesen extends early lead with impressive chip-in
nbc_golf_micklesonbunkershot_250717.jpg
01:30
Mickelson saves par from bunker at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenpadraigtee_250717.jpg
52
Harrington tees off The 153rd Open
nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_250716.jpg
12:31
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 2
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
01:29
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
07:45
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal
nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
01:14
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
kaiser_site.jpg
07:58
Caddie, friend Kaiser integral to Xander’s success
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_cyc_tdfst11hls_v2_250716.jpg
36:02
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_dls_nbagambling_250716.jpg
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_cyc_btp_stage12preview_250716.jpg
04:04
Vingegaard, Pogacar set for Stage 12 mountain duel
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
06:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Micah_Parsons.jpg
02:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
nbc_roto_euryperez_250716.jpg
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years