Watch Now

Lions' Gibbs out wide 'way more' under new OC

July 16, 2025 02:48 PM
Lawrence Jackson Jr. reports on Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs' potential uptick in receptions under new offensive coordinator John Morton and what that could mean for his upside in 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_roto_stefondiggs_250715.jpg
01:41
Patriots’ Diggs has wide range of fantasy outcomes
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
01:19
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
01:24
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
01:20
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoa_250707.jpg
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_watson_250702.jpg
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
nbc_roto_camakers_250617.jpg
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags

Latest Clips

nbc_dls_nbagambling_250716.jpg
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_roto_euryperez_250716.jpg
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250716.jpg
01:35
Dodgers’ Snell looks ‘really good’ in rehab start
nbc_golf_johnsonhitapology_250716.jpg
03:37
With crowd watching, Wagner skulls into grandstand
nbc_dls_allstargame_250716.jpg
13:39
Debating Schwarber’s ASG MVP win, swing-off format
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
lfcoursediscussion0716.jpg
10:46
Portrush wind, conditions will create ‘volatility’
nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
01:23
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
lfportush16.jpg
03:53
‘Calamity corner’ Portrush 16th a ‘brilliant’ hole
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250716.jpg
01:28
Healy ‘lost a few years’ off his life in Stage 11
rory_scottie_site.jpg
15:25
What must Rory and Scottie get right at The Open?
nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250716.jpg
02:53
Simmons: ‘With these guys, you don’t not ride’
nbc_cyc_tdfstudiopogacarcrash_250716.jpg
03:11
Why did Pogačar’s rivals slow down after crash?
finishstageeleven.jpg
08:20
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarcrash_250716.jpg
02:11
Pogačar crashes during Stage 11 of Tour de France
kelsey.jpg
01:31
Fever can ‘gut it out’ to cover spread vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250716.jpg
02:01
Packers could be ‘really surprising’ in 2025
nbc_bte_theopenmisscut_250716.jpg
01:55
Smith could have ‘huge problems’ at The Open
bryson_mpx.jpg
04:15
Biggest questions going into The Open first round
tiger_site.jpg
04:40
Looking back on Tiger’s dominant 2000 Open win
nbc_cyc_tdfsteveparents_250716.jpg
01:01
Healy’s parents travel to see son in yellow jersey
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250716.jpg
01:02
Milan sprints past Girmay during Tour de France
oly_wpm_worlds_usasin_250716.jpg
10:10
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo throttles Singapore
darbon_site.jpg
07:25
Should and will Trump Turnberry host future Open?
nbc_cyc_tdfsweenyflattireanalysis_250716.jpg
03:30
How are mechanical issues fixed in Tour de France?
nbc_moto_bmspringcreek_250715.jpg
09:04
Pro Motocross 2025: Spring Creek biggest moments