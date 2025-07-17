 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_micklesonbunkershot_250717.jpg
WATCH: Phil Mickelson leaves one in the bunker, holes out next for birdie
nbc_golf_theopenpadraigtee_250717.jpg
British Open at Portrush starts with an Irish cheer. That's how the last one ended
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: State of saves at the All-Star break

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopenpadraigtee_250717.jpg
Harrington tees off The 153rd Open
nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_250716.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 2
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
Wait to stash Guardians' Bieber until end of July

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_micklesonbunkershot_250717.jpg
WATCH: Phil Mickelson leaves one in the bunker, holes out next for birdie
nbc_golf_theopenpadraigtee_250717.jpg
British Open at Portrush starts with an Irish cheer. That’s how the last one ended
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: State of saves at the All-Star break

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopenpadraigtee_250717.jpg
Harrington tees off The 153rd Open
nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_250716.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 2
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mickelson saves birdie from bunker at The Open

July 17, 2025 03:39 AM
Phil Mickelson rallied from a missed chip shot in Round 1 of The 153rd Open, holing out for birdie from inside the bunker to put him tied for second early at Royal Portrush.

nbc_golf_theopenpadraigtee_250717.jpg
52
Harrington tees off The 153rd Open
kaiser_site.jpg
07:58
Caddy, friend Kaiser integral to Xander’s success
nbc_golf_johnsonhitapology_250716.jpg
03:37
With crowd watching, Wagner skulls into grandstand
lfcoursediscussion0716.jpg
10:46
Portrush wind, conditions will create ‘volatility’
lfportush16.jpg
03:53
‘Calamity corner’ Portrush 16th a ‘brilliant’ hole
rory_scottie_site.jpg
15:25
What must Rory and Scottie get right at The Open?
nbc_bte_theopenmisscut_250716.jpg
01:55
Smith could have ‘huge problems’ at The Open
bryson_mpx.jpg
04:15
Biggest questions going into The Open first round
tiger_site.jpg
04:40
Looking back on Tiger’s dominant 2000 Open win
darbon_site.jpg
07:25
Should and will Trump Turnberry host future Open?
nbc_golf_johnsonclubhouse_250715.jpg
06:08
Touring the ‘state-of-the-art’ Open Clubhouse
nbc_golf_openjohnsonhole5_250715.jpg
08:23
Wagner surveys ‘humps and bumps’ of Portrush No. 5
nbc_golf_scheffleropen_250715.jpg
13:23
Scheffler offers ‘refreshing’ insight on values
nbc_golf_xanderfullpresser_250715.jpg
17:34
Schauffele ‘relearning’ Portrush ahead of The Open
viktor_new.jpg
01:56
Target Hovland in top European markets at The Open
nbc_golf_brysonfullpresser_250715.jpg
21:30
DeChambeau ‘trying to figure out’ wind at Portrush
nbc_golf_rahmpresserreax_250715.jpg
13:31
Rahm ‘finding his form’ for The Open Championship
nbc_golf_schefflershowgoeson_250715.jpg
02:45
Scheffler: We work so hard for such little moments
nbc_golf_jjspaunwalkinginterview_250715.jpg
04:03
Spaun details adjustments to Portrush links golf
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250715.jpg
25:45
Scheffler: Links golf ‘fits my strengths’
nbc_golf_wagnerflyover_250714.jpg
07:37
Recreating Lowry’s bunker shot at Portrush No. 1
ClarkeLiveFrom.jpg
15:24
Clarke breaks down strategy at Royal Portrush
nbc_golf_darbonintv_250714.jpg
09:43
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250714.jpg
05:12
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
nbc_golf_ireland_250714.jpg
02:17
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
nbc_golf_ryanpeakeft_250714.jpg
14:27
Ride With Me: The Ryan Peake Story
nbc_roto_openchampionship_250714.jpg
01:59
How to find betting value for The Open
FowlerOpenpreview.jpg
04:41
How will players adjust to Royal Portrush?
nbc_golf_lowrypresser_250714.jpg
15:28
Lowry feeling ‘rejuvenated’ heading into The Open
nbc_golf_roryquestions_250714.jpg
04:11
McIlroy reflects on 2019 Open Championship

nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_250716.jpg
12:31
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 2
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
01:29
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
07:45
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal
nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
01:14
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_cyc_tdfst11hls_v2_250716.jpg
36:02
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_dls_nbagambling_250716.jpg
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_cyc_btp_stage12preview_250716.jpg
04:04
Vingegaard, Pogacar set for Stage 12 mountain duel
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
06:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Micah_Parsons.jpg
02:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
nbc_roto_euryperez_250716.jpg
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
nbc_pftpm_treysmith_250716.jpg
05:30
Smith gets ‘a great deal’ with four-year contract
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250716.jpg
01:35
Dodgers’ Snell looks ‘really good’ in rehab start
nbc_dls_allstargame_250716.jpg
13:39
Debating Schwarber’s ASG MVP win, swing-off format
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
01:23
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250716.jpg
01:28
Healy ‘lost a few years’ off his life in Stage 11
nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250716.jpg
02:53
Simmons: ‘With these guys, you don’t not ride’
nbc_cyc_tdfstudiopogacarcrash_250716.jpg
03:11
Why did Pogačar’s rivals slow down after crash?
finishstageeleven.jpg
08:20
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarcrash_250716.jpg
02:11
Pogačar crashes during Stage 11 of Tour de France
kelsey.jpg
01:31
Fever can ‘gut it out’ to cover spread vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250716.jpg
02:01
Packers could be ‘really surprising’ in 2025
nbc_cyc_tdfsteveparents_250716.jpg
01:01
Healy’s parents travel to see son in yellow jersey