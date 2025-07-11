 Skip navigation
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Charley Hull ‘feeling a lot better’ day after collapsing at Amundi Evian
160630-Venus-Williams
Venus Williams accepts a wild card for the DC Open. She hasn’t competed in more than a year
NCAA Softball: Womens College World Series-UCLA at Tennessee
From home runs to hoops: Megan Grant joins UCLA women’s basketball team

nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Charley Hull ‘feeling a lot better’ day after collapsing at Amundi Evian
160630-Venus-Williams
Venus Williams accepts a wild card for the DC Open. She hasn’t competed in more than a year
NCAA Softball: Womens College World Series-UCLA at Tennessee
From home runs to hoops: Megan Grant joins UCLA women’s basketball team

nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award

Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP

July 11, 2025 11:33 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick debate next season's 2026 NBA MVP favorites market between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
nbc_dps_robmac_250711.jpg
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
nbc_roto_swiatekvsanisimova_250711.jpg
01:47
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250711.jpg
02:05
Pogacar explains how he won ‘iconic climb’
nbc_dps_natebargatze_250711.jpg
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
bikingphotofinishstageseven.jpg
10:17
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfsmallpelotoncrash_250711.jpg
02:16
Nasty Stage 7 crash knocks down multiple riders
nbc_cyc_tdfhillclimb_250711.jpg
07:37
Cyclists climb through Stage 7 of Tour de France
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_cyc_tdfs6ehlv4_250710.jpg
28:47
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250710.jpg
03:04
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli
nbc_dps_themizinterview_250710.jpg
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
nbc_dps_mattryaninterview_250710.jpg
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer
nbc_dps_jeromebettisinterview_250710.jpg
09:56
Bettis believes Steelers will emphasize run game
nbc_dps_granthillinterview_250710.jpg
13:19
Hill: Flagg in a ‘great spot’ under Kidd in Dallas
nbc_imsa_mosportprev_250710.jpg
15:03
IMSA preview: Chevrolet Grand Prix in Canada
nbc_smx_30board_250710(2).jpg
16:35
Webb out for rest of MX; Spring Creek preview
sextonbets.jpg
02:39
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_smx_martinintv_250710.jpg
04:32
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek