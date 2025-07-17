White Sox at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18

The White Sox (32-65) are in Pittsburgh to begin life after the All-Star Break with a series against the Pirates (39-58) beginning Friday, July 18.

Jonathan Cannon is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Bailey Falter for Pittsburgh.

This is a series featuring two struggling, last place clubs. The Bucs are entrenched in the cellar in the National League Central. They are 19 games under .500 and 18.5 games behind the Cubs. Nobody has scored fewer runs than Pittsburgh. The Pirates have touched home plate just 326 times (3.3 runs/game) this season.

Chicago is better than last season but still sit 33 games under .500 and 27 games behind the Tigers in the American League Central. The run differential for the White Sox is a robust -98.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Pirates

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: CHSN, SNP

Odds for the White Sox at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+144), Pirates (-173)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Pirates

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Jonathan Cannon vs. Bailey Falter

White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.44ERA)

Last outing: 7/11 vs. Cleveland - 5IP, 2ER, 3H, 3BB, 5Ks Pirates: Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.79ERA)

Last outing: 7/9 at Kansas City - 4.2IP, 3ER, 6H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Pirates

The Pirates have won their last 5 home games

The Under is 4-1 in the White Sox’s last 5 road games

The Pirates are up 2.88 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

Oneil Cruz is riding a 5-game hitting streak (6-16)

is riding a 5-game hitting streak (6-16) Andrew McCutcheon has a hit in 3 of his last 4 games (3-15)

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the White Sox and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

