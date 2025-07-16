 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Kalen DeBoer
Kalen DeBoer is looking to escape Nick Saban’s shadow and lead Tide back to playoffs in 2nd season
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark sidelined again with another injury heading into All-Star weekend

Top Clips

nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal
nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Kalen DeBoer
Kalen DeBoer is looking to escape Nick Saban’s shadow and lead Tide back to playoffs in 2nd season
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark sidelined again with another injury heading into All-Star weekend

Top Clips

nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal
nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 2

July 16, 2025 03:39 PM
Amateur cyclists continue the journey to take on the full 3,338-kilometer Tour de France route in just 21 days to hopefully raise £1 million ($1.36 million) for Cure Leukaemia.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
01:29
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
07:45
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal
nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
01:14
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
kaiser_site.jpg
07:58
Caddy, friend Kaiser integral to Xander’s success
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_cyc_tdfst11hls_v2_250716.jpg
36:02
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_dls_nbagambling_250716.jpg
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_cyc_btp_stage12preview_250716.jpg
04:04
Vingegaard, Pogacar set for Stage 12 mountain duel
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
06:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Micah_Parsons.jpg
02:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
nbc_roto_euryperez_250716.jpg
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
nbc_pftpm_treysmith_250716.jpg
05:30
Smith gets ‘a great deal’ with four-year contract
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250716.jpg
01:35
Dodgers’ Snell looks ‘really good’ in rehab start
nbc_golf_johnsonhitapology_250716.jpg
03:37
With crowd watching, Wagner skulls into grandstand
nbc_dls_allstargame_250716.jpg
13:39
Debating Schwarber’s ASG MVP win, swing-off format
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
lfcoursediscussion0716.jpg
10:46
Portrush wind, conditions will create ‘volatility’
nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
01:23
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
lfportush16.jpg
03:53
‘Calamity corner’ Portrush 16th a ‘brilliant’ hole
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250716.jpg
01:28
Healy ‘lost a few years’ off his life in Stage 11
rory_scottie_site.jpg
15:25
What must Rory and Scottie get right at The Open?
nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250716.jpg
02:53
Simmons: ‘With these guys, you don’t not ride’
nbc_cyc_tdfstudiopogacarcrash_250716.jpg
03:11
Why did Pogačar’s rivals slow down after crash?
finishstageeleven.jpg
08:20
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11 finish