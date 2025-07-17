 Skip navigation
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

July 17, 2025 12:24 PM
Drew Dinsick breaks down the field for the 2025-26 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, featuring last campaign's winner Payton Pritchard as the odds-on favorite ahead of the new season.

nbc_roto_bulls_250711.jpg
01:48
Bet Bulls over 32.5 wins in 2025-26 season
nbc_roto_nbamvp_v2_250711.jpg
02:31
Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP
nbc_roto_nbamip_250711.jpg
03:11
Who is the bet to win NBA Most Improved Player?
nbc_bte_sunsfutures_250710.jpg
02:12
Projecting Suns’ Win Total amid offseason changes
nbc_roto_clippers_250709.jpg
02:03
Clippers are a ‘tempting’ bet to win division
nbc_roto_magicfutures_250708.jpg
01:36
Magic’s bolstered roster could clear 51.5 wins
nbc_roto_lakers_250707.jpg
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_roto_nbachampionv2_250707.jpg
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
nbc_roto_knicksfutures_250707.jpg
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
nbc_roto_freeagencywinners_250702.jpg
02:06
Nuggets make ‘mind-blowing’ moves in free agency
nbc_roto_cooperppg_250627.jpg
02:22
Betting Under on Flagg’s PPG is ‘only way to look’
grizzlies_bets.jpg
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
nbc_bte_nbarookieofyear_250626.jpg
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2023
vj_mpx_copy.jpg
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_bte_nbaeasternconfchampion_250625.jpg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
nbc_bte_acebaileymarket_250625.jpg
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
nbc_roto_nbadrafttopfourexactav2_250624.jpg
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
GettyImages-2215686106_copy.jpg
01:48
Will Essengue go in the top 10 of the NBA draft?
nbc_roto_essenguequeen_250624.jpg
01:23
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen
newell.jpg
01:13
Take Newell to be drafted over Sorber
nbc_roto_nbadraft6pickv2_250623.jpg
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
nbc_roto_nba26winnersv2_250623.jpg
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
nbc_roto_fears_250623.jpg
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA draft
nbc_bte_derikqueendraftposition_250623.jpg
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
nbc_bte_202526nbafinalsfavorites_250623.jpg
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
nbc_roto_nba5thpick_250620.jpg
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA draft
nbc_roto_nbafinals_250620.jpg
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC

nbc_dls_hunterhenrydiscussion_250717.jpg
02:13
Is Henry a NE Patriot or revolutionary patriot?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250717.jpg
44
JT’s soft touch leads to birdie at Portrush No. 8
nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
03:22
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
nbc_bte_bears_250717.jpg
01:52
Bears’ ‘nightmare’ schedule favors Under 8.5 wins
nbc_cyc_tdfjorgersonintv_250717.jpg
01:55
Jorgenson has ‘no excuses’ for Stage 12 showing
nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarintv_250727.jpg
03:10
Pogacar on how he bounced back from Stage 11 crash
nbc_cyc_tdffinish_250717.jpg
09:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
nbc_golf_roryputt_250717_copy.jpg
01:05
Rory drains uphill putt on No. 3 at The Open
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_bte_guardiansplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:54
Schedule may help Guardians clinch playoff spot
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250717.jpg
02:06
Scottie, enjoying links test, reviews first round
nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_golf_brysonhacks_250717.jpg
30
Bryson needs two hacks to get out of fescue on 4th
nbc_golf_roryfirsttee_250717.jpg
01:54
Portrush roars for McIlroy’s first Open tee shot
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
01:03
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250717.jpg
01:26
Points saved in Stage 12’s intermediate sprint
nbc_golf_theopenrd1earlyhl_250717.jpg
06:40
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early First Round
nbc_golf_olesen_250717.jpg
59
Highlights: Olesen starts off hot at The Open
nbc_golf_clarkeholeout17_250717.jpg
51
Clarke fires up crowd with hole-out at The Open
nbc_golf_olesonchipin16_250717__121142.jpg
35
Olesen extends early lead with impressive chip-in
nbc_golf_micklesonbunkershot_250717.jpg
01:30
Mickelson saves par from bunker at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenpadraigtee_250717.jpg
52
Harrington tees off The 153rd Open
nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_250716.jpg
12:31
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 2
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
01:29
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July