Genie Bouchard will retire from tennis after a final appearance in Montreal

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 04: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in action against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan in the first qualifications round ahead of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 04, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Getty Images

MONTREAL — Genie Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final and two other Grand Slam semifinals in 2014, is retiring from tennis.

The Canadian will play in the National Bank Open in Montreal later this month before ending her career, Tennis Canada said Wednesday.

The organization said Bouchard, 31, would be given a wild card into the tournament in her hometown.

“You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now,” Bouchard posted on social media, along with pictures of herself playing. “Ending where it all started: Montreal.”

Bouchard reached No. 5 in the WTA rankings and in 2014 won her lone singles title. She lost to Petra Kvitova in the Wimbledon final after also reaching the semifinals that year at the Australian Open and French Open.

She got back to the quarterfinals in Australia in 2015, but her career was never the same after she slipped on a wet locker room floor at the U.S. Open later that year and suffered a concussion that forced her to withdraw before her fourth-round match. She sued the U.S. Tennis Association and a jury found that the organization was 75% at fault and she was 25% to blame.

Bouchard helped Canada win its lone Billie Jean King Cup title in 2023 but has mostly switched to pickleball, playing just one match on tour this season. She has a career singles record of 299-230.

“She has been one of the most important figures in the history of our sport in Canada and a trailblazer who redefined what Canadian tennis could be,” said Valerie Tetreault, the National Bank Open tournament director. “We are proud of everything she has done, as a player and role model, and we can’t wait to see her in action one last time at IGA Stadium this summer.”