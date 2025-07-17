 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings
Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal tournament, opts for extra rest before U.S. Open preparation
GettyImages-2225608257.jpg
Pogačar powers to big Pyrenees win to reclaim Tour de France yellow jersey

Top Clips

nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
nbc_bte_sixthman_250717.jpg
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award
nbc_cyc_tdfjorgersonintv_250717.jpg
Jorgenson has ‘no excuses’ for Stage 12 showing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings
Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal tournament, opts for extra rest before U.S. Open preparation
GettyImages-2225608257.jpg
Pogačar powers to big Pyrenees win to reclaim Tour de France yellow jersey

Top Clips

nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
nbc_bte_sixthman_250717.jpg
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award
nbc_cyc_tdfjorgersonintv_250717.jpg
Jorgenson has ‘no excuses’ for Stage 12 showing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Genie Bouchard will retire from tennis after a final appearance in Montreal

  
Published July 17, 2025 12:54 PM
National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 2024 - Previews

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 04: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in action against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan in the first qualifications round ahead of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 04, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Getty Images

MONTREAL — Genie Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final and two other Grand Slam semifinals in 2014, is retiring from tennis.

The Canadian will play in the National Bank Open in Montreal later this month before ending her career, Tennis Canada said Wednesday.

The organization said Bouchard, 31, would be given a wild card into the tournament in her hometown.

“You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now,” Bouchard posted on social media, along with pictures of herself playing. “Ending where it all started: Montreal.”

Bouchard reached No. 5 in the WTA rankings and in 2014 won her lone singles title. She lost to Petra Kvitova in the Wimbledon final after also reaching the semifinals that year at the Australian Open and French Open.

She got back to the quarterfinals in Australia in 2015, but her career was never the same after she slipped on a wet locker room floor at the U.S. Open later that year and suffered a concussion that forced her to withdraw before her fourth-round match. She sued the U.S. Tennis Association and a jury found that the organization was 75% at fault and she was 25% to blame.

Bouchard helped Canada win its lone Billie Jean King Cup title in 2023 but has mostly switched to pickleball, playing just one match on tour this season. She has a career singles record of 299-230.

“She has been one of the most important figures in the history of our sport in Canada and a trailblazer who redefined what Canadian tennis could be,” said Valerie Tetreault, the National Bank Open tournament director. “We are proud of everything she has done, as a player and role model, and we can’t wait to see her in action one last time at IGA Stadium this summer.”