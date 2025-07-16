Watch Now
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to field questions on whether the Super Bowl could become a pay-per-view event, how the NFL chooses the Week 1 opponent for the Super Bowl champions, NFLPA membership dues and more.
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to field questions on whether the Super Bowl could become a pay-per-view event, how the NFL chooses the Week 1 opponent for the Super Bowl champions, NFLPA membership dues and more.
Belichick 'took a big risk' joining the Patriots
Mike Florio unpacks how Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft remain at odds years after the two parted ways in New England.
Should Bengals' rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Mike Florio weighs Shemar Stewart's options for playing football with the Bengals or returning to college football this season, as he remains the only unsigned first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Parsons must 'take a stand' in potential new deal
Mike Florio reacts to Micah Parsons' position regarding a new deal with the Cowboys, with the edge rusher claiming he will get his "no matter what", and speculates a contract in the area of $45M a year.
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
Mike Florio breaks down Sauce Gardner's contract extension with the New York Jets, explaining how the two-time first-team All Pro cornerback is now committed to the team through the 2030 season.
Smith gets 'a great deal' with four-year contract
Mike Florio calls Trey Smith's four-year contract with the Chiefs "a great deal", further discussing his value in the postseason and idea of "revamping" the playoff pay system.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer questions regarding legal action for players unhappy with NFLPA leadership, the seriousness of the London market for the NFL, and likely ways for league expansion.
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
With three teams reportedly "very interested" in veteran edge rusher Von Miller, Mike Florio assesses what the future Hall of Famer has left in the tank to offer teams looking for defensive help.
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
Mike Florio breaks down the news that Teddy Bridgewater, who is head coach at Miami Northwestern high school, asked fans of the team to help cover the expenses in 2025 that he covered last season.