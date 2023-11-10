Injured Tottenham stars James Maddison, Micky van de Ven out until new year

The cost of Tottenham’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino continued to grow on Friday, as Ange Postecoglou confirmed that both James Maddison and Micky van de Ven will be out “until the new year.”

The injuries to Maddison and Van de Ven, coupled with the injuries and suspensions of other key players, will make Saturday’s trip to Molineux Stadium a much trickier test.

Maddison was forced off at halftime after injuring his ankle in the first half, and though Tottenham were hopeful it was just a knock, scans revealed ankle ligament damage.

Madders is a lot worse than we thought. He came off with an ankle injury, and the next day wasn’t great so we sent him off for a scan. Probably into the new year for him. Ange Postecoglou

Van de Ven pulled up with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury and was subbed just before halftime. Postecoglou confirmed the injury is “fairly significant” on Friday, though the Dutch defender won’t require surgery.

Van de Ven with a hamstring injury which we knew was fairly significant. Probably a couple of months (out) for him. Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou also revealed that Richarlison will miss the next month after undergoing surgery to correct an ongoing groin problem. Cristian Romero was already lost for three games after he was shown a straight red care during Monday’s game, and Destiny Udogie will serve a one-game ban as well for his own sending-off. Winger Manor Solomon also remains out after tearing his meniscus at the start of October.

Spurs were the last remaining unbeaten team in the Premier League this season before the loss to Chelsea, now they sit 2nd in the PL table, a point back of three-time defending champions Manchester City and two clear of Liverpool and Arsenal.