Premier League Power Rankings: Week 36 of 2023-24 season

The Premier League is entering the last two matchweeks of the season and there is still so much to sort out at both ends of the table as a wild finale is set to ensue.

Manchester City have the advantage in the title race but Arsenal are pushing them all the way, while Liverpool have a very slim chance of winning it all. Aston Villa and Tottenham are stumbling in their pursuit of fourth, while Chelsea and Newcastle are surging and Manchester United are absolutely all over the place as the race for Europe goes down to the wire too.

At the other end of the table Sheffield United are down, while Burnley look set to join them and Luton are scrapping to stay up with Nottingham Forest grabbing a big win this past weekend to significantly boost their survival hopes.

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 36

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Burnley - Down 3

18. Luton Town - Down 1

17. West Ham United - Down 4

16. Nottingham Forest - Up 3

The Blades have been absolutely woeful at the back (they’ve conceded 100 goals with two games to go) and shipped another three goals as they lost at home to Nottingham Forest. Sheffield United fans have endured one of the worst PL campaign ever and it may not go well for them in the Championship next season as a huge overhaul is needed. Burnley were overrun by Newcastle and they are now five points from safety with two games to go as Vincent Kompany’s side are all-but relegated and heading straight back to the second-tier as they just haven’t been able to score enough goals. Luton are struggling to stay up too as Rob Edwards’ side drew with Everton. They have a chance of staying up but are three points from safety with two games to go and have to win both of their remaining games against West Ham and Fulham (which is possible) to have a realistic chance of staying up. Can the Hatters make one final push to catch Forest? West Ham are in freefall as David Moyes is leaving this summer and they put in a turgid display at Chelsea as they lost 5-0 and the defensive capitulations just keep on coming. All change at London Stadium this summer will be good for them as surely a lot of players will move on and a totally new style of play is coming. Nottingham Forest did what they had to do, in the end, at Sheffield United and they know if they win at home against Chelsea this weekend and Luton fail to beat West Ham then they will survive for another season. It hasn’t been pretty but Forest have had enough attacking talent returning to fitness at the right time to dig themselves out of an almighty hole.

The scrappers

15. Manchester United - Down 1

14. Wolves - Up 1

13. Brighton - Up 5

12. Fulham - Down 1

11. Bournemouth - Down 3

What more can we say about the shambles that is Manchester United who sit in 15th place in our rankings? Yes, they have huge injury issues in defense. But come on, this has got embarrassing now. They were hammered 4-0 at Crystal Palace and Erik ten Hag is under serious pressure as it looks increasingly likely that he will leave United this summer. A huge clear out is needed and United’s current squad has basically given up on this season. Wolves were hammered at Manchester City after they got back to winning ways recently but Gary O’Neil’s side have moved up in our rankings due to Man United and West Ham plummetting in the opposite direction. Wolves are actually a very well-organized side but came unstuck against Haaland in unstoppable form over the weekend. Brighton finally got back to winning ways and throughly deserved their win against Aston Villa as they grabbed a late goal and should have had three or four more. Roberto De Zerbi wants to finish on a high and the Seagulls can still technically qualify for Europe. Fulham drew at Brentford and Marco Silva’s side have won one of their last seven as they continue to push their feet firmly into their flip flops as they are happy to be a midtable team. Bournemouth put up a scrap in the second half at Arsenal but were well-beaten in the end despite a few VAR calls going against them. Still, Andoni Iraola’s side are fun to watch when they get going.

The promising bunch

10. Brentford - Up 2

9. Tottenham Hotspur - Down 2

8. Everton - Up 1

7. Aston Villa - Down 3

6. Chelsea - Up 4

Brentford have had a solid few weeks and drew against Fulham to show they can be solid as Thomas Frank has done a great job to keep them largely out of the relegation scrap despite so many issues this season. Tottenham were woeful against Liverpool as their defensive issues continue and Ange Postecoglou’s rant about wanting to move on players and bring in those who fit his style is spot on, but Spurs losing four on the spin shows the current mood in the squad is close to rock bottom and that will be tough to turn around this summer. Everton battled hard for a point at Luton and the fact they are safe is a huge testament to the solid foundation Sean Dyche has built, even though off-field issues continue to dominate the headlines as the Toffees are in desperate need of new ownership and optimism. Aston Villa were tired and hardly created a chance in their defeat at Brighton and that came after shipping four goals at home to Olympiacos in their Europa Conference League semifinal first leg defeat. Unai Emery has to find a spark from somewhere for Villa’s European trophy dreams, but it looks like they will qualify for the Champions League despite their poor finish to the season. Chelsea are finishing the season superbly and are pushing hard for Europa League qualification. Mauricio Pochettino’s side smashed five past West Ham to make it four home wins on the spin as Palmer, Madueke, Gallagher and Jackson were all on target and have a fine understanding in the final third as the lineup has been settled in midfield and attack.

The leading lights

5. Crystal Palace - Up 1

4. Liverpool - Up 1

3. Newcastle United - Even

2. Arsenal - Even

1. Manchester City - Even

Oliver Glasner is doing a great job for Palace as they made it four wins from their last five and battered Manchester United 4-0 with Michael Olise pulling the strings. This Palace side is full of talent and now has a style of play which brings out the best in them. Liverpool got back to winning ways against Tottenham and should have won by more than the 4-2 scoreline as Jurgen Klopp’s farewell is entering the final stages. There is a feeling of ‘what could have been’ about Liverpool but we seem to forget how far they’ve come since last season and being back in the Champions League is a huge achievement. Newcastle are flying as they hammered Burnley 4-1 and have won four of their last five to put themselves in the driving seat for sixth place and Europa League qualification. That would be a great achievement for Eddie Howe’s side given all of the injuries they suffered during the season. Arsenal were superb against Bournemouth and should have won by more than 3-0 as Mikel Arteta’s side are going to push Manchester City all the way for the title. Havertz, Odegaard, Rice and Saliba were sublime through the spine of the team and there is a wonderful freedom about this Arsenal side every time they step on the pitch. But Manchester City are a machine and Erling Haaland scoring four goals in their 5-1 rout of Wolves says it all. Pep Guardiola’s side look unstoppable right now and are powering their way to a fourth-straight title. The only thing that can stop City winning the title this season is themselves.

