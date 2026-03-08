Third-tier Port Vale shock Premier League Sunderland to reach FA Cup quarterfinals

Port Vale pulled off a huge upset as they beat Premier League side Sunderland 1-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals.

It’s the first time in 72 years that the Stoke-on-Trent club have reached the last eight of the competition, and just the second time in their history they’ve reached this stage, as it was a famous victory.

The win was made even more shocking as they currently sit bottom of the third tier and were facing a Sunderland side full of confidence.

A first half goal from Ben Waine secured the win for the League One strugglers, as the boyhood Newcastle United fan hit the Alan Shearer celebration right in front of the Sunderland fans to rub further salt into their wounds.

Sunderland went close several times in the second half, mostly through Dan Ballard headers, but couldn’t equalize as Regis Le Bris’ side missed a big opportunity to reach the last eight of the competition.