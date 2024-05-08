 Skip navigation
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: How to watch the Champions League Final, stream link, team news

  
Published May 8, 2024 05:00 PM

Real Madrid seeks a record 15th European Cup when it heads to Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1, for the UEFA Champions League Final versus Borussia Dortmund.

Real, who have also played in a record 17 European Cup finals, outlasted Bayern Munich over two legs in the semifinals, getting a pair of Joselu goals in the final minutes of the second leg in Spain.

They’ll meet Borussia Dortmund, who surprised Paris Saint-Germain with a pair of 1-0 wins that featured exceptional defensive performances. The second saw Mats Hummels deliver a turn-back-the-clock star show at both ends of the pitch.

Dortmund’s last UCL final was also at Wembley Stadium, a 2-1 loss to Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich in 2013. Dortmund has won the Champions League in its history, toppling Juventus in Munich for the 1997 crown.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Saturday (June 1)
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

R

Spain youth national team defender Mateu Morey is on Dortmund, while English players Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could see the pitch at Wembley.

Focus on Real Madrid, team news

There are several notable connections between the clubs, but the headline-stealing one is Real Madrid and England phenom Jude Bellingham facing his former club.

Real employs a pair of Germany national team players in Toni Kroos and Antonio Rudiger — the ex-Chelsea defender — while substitute striker Joselu is German-born.