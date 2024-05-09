 Skip navigation
Edmonton. Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game One
Canucks overcome 3-goal deficit to stun Oilers 5-4 in Game 1
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark set for Indiana’s preseason home debut. Fever to open arena’s 3rd deck vs. Atlanta
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Best Bets: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

nbc_dps_knickspacers_240509.jpg
Carlisle’s small-market team remarks don’t add up
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?

May 9, 2024 10:34 AM
Tim Kurkjian joins Dan Patrick to discuss the greatness of Babe Ruth and why the Baseball Hall of Famer would have won more MVP awards if the honor officially existed before 1931.
nbc_roto_rwbase_imanaga_240508.jpg
3:16
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
4:09
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
nbc_roto_rwbase_contreras_240508.jpg
9:47
Fantasy catcher options after Contreras’ injury
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240507.jpg
7:46
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: García Jr.
nbc_yahoo_jordanbeckv3_240506.jpg
1:32
Stash Beck in case of good first impression
nbc_yahoo_spencertokelson_240506.jpg
1:58
Torkelson’s power abandoning him to begin season
nbc_yahoo_juniorcaminero_240506.jpg
1:11
Caminero’s tools offer promise for fantasy in 2024
nbc_yahoo_kylemanzardo_240506.jpg
1:34
Manzardo likely won’t be a fantasy force in 2024
nbc_yahoo_johnmeans_240506.jpg
1:44
Orioles’ Means has legitimate fantasy upside
nbc_yahoo_christianscott_240506.jpg
1:17
Scott has serious potential in fantasy baseball
nbc_roto_rbbsdodgersclosers_240506.jpg
2:59
Treinen, Hudson could split save chances with LAD
nbc_roto_rbbsluisarraez_240506.jpg
3:46
Arraez ‘freed from mediocre lineup’ after trade
