MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers
Rangers slugger Adolis García scratched from starting lineup with right forearm soreness
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Kyle Larson’s busy day in Indianapolis and North Wilkesboro ends in top-five finish
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Xander Schauffele earns — really earns — first major title at PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_allstarhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewonscheffler_240519.jpg
Scheffler moving forward after ‘hectic’ PGA
nbc_golf_livefrom_deskreaxrestoffield_240519.jpg
Hovland should feel incredibly motivated after PGA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What was different for Schauffele at Valhalla?

May 19, 2024 10:05 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss what was different for Xander Schauffele this weekend after winning the PGA Championship and the confidence moving forward in the fashion that he won.
nbc_golf_rexlavpodxandertiming_240519.jpg
5:21
What was different for Schauffele at Valhalla?
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewonscheffler_240519.jpg
3:58
Scheffler moving forward after ‘hectic’ PGA
nbc_golf_livefrom_deskreaxrestoffield_240519.jpg
2:47
Hovland should feel incredibly motivated after PGA
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240519.jpg
5:58
Analyzing Schauffele’s lie on No. 18 at Valhalla
nbc_golf_livefrom_xanderpresser_240519.jpg
18:41
Schauffele’s PGA win is ‘as sweet as it gets’
xander_celly.jpg
7:52
Schauffele rises in the heat of battle at Valhalla
nbc_golf_livefrom_xanderintvtlew_240519.jpg
1:47
Schauffele proved his major mettle to himself
nbc_golf_livefrom_dechambeauintv_240519.jpg
8:34
DeChambeau ‘disappointed’ but embracing momentum
nbc_golf_pga_championshipfinalrdhl_240519.jpg
7:38
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_americasopenrd4hls_240519.jpg
12:05
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4
