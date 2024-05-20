Watch Now
What was different for Schauffele at Valhalla?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss what was different for Xander Schauffele this weekend after winning the PGA Championship and the confidence moving forward in the fashion that he won.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss what was different for Xander Schauffele this weekend after winning the PGA Championship and the confidence moving forward in the fashion that he won.
Scottie Scheffler cards his best round of the weekend on Sunday of the PGA Championship after a "hectic" few days and the process of moving forward.
The Live From team break down Viktor Hovland's performance at the PGA Championship and why he should feel "incredibly motivated" with his game and the complexion of the Tour leaving Valhalla Golf Club.
Johnson Wagner analyzes Xander Schauffele's difficult shot on No. 18 and his "flawless" play in the final round of the PGA Championship, particularly his work with swing coach Chris Como.
Xander Schauffele discusses battling with Bryson DeChambeau in the closing stages of the PGA Championship and the array of emotions he feels now a major champion on the PGA Tour.
Live From unpacks Xander Schauffele's major championship breakthrough at Valhalla and remaining steadfast in a tight battle down the stretch, as well as what this could mean for his career moving forward.
Xander Schauffele chats with Todd Lewis about his mental approach to Sunday at the PGA Championship and the sweet feeling of breaking through for his first major victory.
Bryson DeChambeau praises Xander Schauffele's "well deserved" PGA Championship victory, and though disappointed in falling short, he hopes to carry momentum to remaining major championship play.
Relive the best shots and moment from the wild final round of the 2024 PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, where Xander Schauffele emerged with his first career major win.